How to mitigate sun damage in V Rising

V Rising is a brand-new title from the developers behind Battlerite. V Rising has players creating a vampire and embarking on a journey through a massive and hostile open world. One huge presence will haunt your playtime, the sun, beyond the apparent vampire cliches such as garlic and wooden stakes. V Rising operates on a full day and night cycle, and exposure to sunlight will drain your HP until it kills you. These are some quick tips for mitigating sun damage.

Server Side Sun

Screenshot by DoubleXP

One of the easiest ways to mitigate sun damage is to alter it in your custom game settings. If you play on your own PVE server, you will have the option to edit your server’s configuration. Once you are on this screen, you will be presented with numerous categories which affect every aspect of the game.

Two settings are key here. The first is pictured above, Time Settings. Here you can change how long a full day and night cycle takes to complete. You can also change how much time each day will be to have the sun out versus moonlight.

The second setting to take a look at is the World Settings tab. In this tab is a multiplier for sun strength. Lowering this value to zero will make you immune to all sun damage you encounter exploring the open world.

Run for cover

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The sun will shine a beam of light on you, and if you don’t get to shade soon, you will suffer as I did in the picture above. Sun damage will kill you quickly if exposed for a long time, so look for any shade or cover to duck behind during daytime exploration.

Be mindful that the sun will move as it sets, so a safe spot at first may not remain so after a while, keep vigilant in pursuing shade.

Another critical component to mitigating sun damage is to suck some creature’s blood. Creature blood at level three has inherent sun damage resistance that can mitigate a lot of burning damage. Once you build a castle, you have some options that can help.

A Mist Brazier can be built relatively early once you complete the castle tutorial. This device can be fed bones which will cause a fog that appears and blocks sunlight inside of your castle. Use this device to help you build during the daytime, and during the late game, a roof blueprint will allow you to block the sun inside your castle once and for all.