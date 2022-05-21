How to move the Overlay Map in Lost Ark

The Overlay Map is a uniquely useful tool at the player’s disposal in Lost Ark. Where the mini-map is limited in its scope and range to just the current surroundings of the player within a small square at the top right of the UI, and while the full map covers the player’s screen and cancels their inputs to display the map of the entire zone, the Overlay Map displays the entire zone layout in a way that allows players to continue moving around and interacting with obstacles.

However, for as visually light as the Overlay Map may be, pressing tab to display it places it directly at the center of the screen. This can serve as a distraction for some, cluttering screenshots or getting in the way of the action. Fortunately, the overlay itself can be moved to any point on the screen, allowing users to customize their interfaces to better suit their needs.

Moving the Overlay Map

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Repositioning the Overlay Map is as simple as a single button input. While pressing and holding the middle mouse button — which on most mice is generally done by clicking in the mousewheel — the player can drag their mouse in a direction to move their Overlay Map toward it.

From then on, the Overlay Map will remain in that position every time tab is pressed, unless manually dragged back by the player. Keep in mind, however, that every reboot of Lost Ark will return the Overlay Map to its original position.

