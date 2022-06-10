How to obtain all Tales of Tribute decks in Elder Scrolls Online

With the release of High Isle comes a new minigame for Elder Scrolls Online players — Tales of Tribute, a resource management card game. Getting started with this card game may seem imposing, but after a few tutorial and practice matches, you should get the hang of it fairly quickly. However, you’ll realize the starter decks are only half of the available options to you. If you’re curious how to unlock all of the Tales of Tribute decks in Elder Scrolls Online, look no further.

The first four decks you unlock are given to you for free by completing the Tales of Tribute tutorials, located at the Gonfalon Gaming Hall in Gonfalon Bay. However, there are four additional decks to unlock. Below is a list of the four “bonus” Tales of Tributes decks and how to unlock them:

Ansei Frandar Hunding

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To unlock this deck, you need to find and collect five “Fragments” of the deck via various High Isle and Amenos activities: Delver’s Fragment: Complete Delves for a chance to find it off a boss or Delve monsters. Diplomat’s Fragment: Complete the High Isle main storyline quest “A Chance for Peace.” Geomancer’s Fragment: Complete Volcanic Vents for a chance to find it off the Volcanic Loot Chest. Hero’s Fragment: Kill Public Dungeon Bosses for a chance to find it off their corpse. Slayer’s Fragment: Kill World Bosses for a chance to find it off their corpse.



Rajhin, the Purring Liar

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unlocking this deck requires you to complete the “Flower of Chivalry” achievement, which in turn requires you to complete quests and activities in High Isle: Complete the “Tournament of the Heart” quest Complete the “Race for Honor” quest Complete “The All Flags Curse” quest Complete the “An Experiment With Peace” quest Complete the “Blood, Books, and Steel” quest Complete the “In Secret and Shadow” quest Defeat the Sable Knight World Boss Defeat the Ascendant Executioner and Ascendent Harrower World Boss Complete the quest “A Final Peace”, a daily quest from Daily Job Broker Wayllod (Gonfalon Bay)



Red Eagle, King of the Reach

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This deck doesn’t require any running around, but you will have to reach Rank 8 in Tales of Tribute and complete all NPC Quests in Gonfalon Gaming Hall. That means the following quests must be completed: A New Venture, The Tournament Begins, Challenges of the Past and The Final Round.

Sorcerer-King Orgnum

Screenshot by DoubleXP