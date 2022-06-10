How to obtain all Tales of Tribute decks in Elder Scrolls Online
King of games.
With the release of High Isle comes a new minigame for Elder Scrolls Online players — Tales of Tribute, a resource management card game. Getting started with this card game may seem imposing, but after a few tutorial and practice matches, you should get the hang of it fairly quickly. However, you’ll realize the starter decks are only half of the available options to you. If you’re curious how to unlock all of the Tales of Tribute decks in Elder Scrolls Online, look no further.
The first four decks you unlock are given to you for free by completing the Tales of Tribute tutorials, located at the Gonfalon Gaming Hall in Gonfalon Bay. However, there are four additional decks to unlock. Below is a list of the four “bonus” Tales of Tributes decks and how to unlock them:
Ansei Frandar Hunding
- To unlock this deck, you need to find and collect five “Fragments” of the deck via various High Isle and Amenos activities:
- Delver’s Fragment: Complete Delves for a chance to find it off a boss or Delve monsters.
- Diplomat’s Fragment: Complete the High Isle main storyline quest “A Chance for Peace.”
- Geomancer’s Fragment: Complete Volcanic Vents for a chance to find it off the Volcanic Loot Chest.
- Hero’s Fragment: Kill Public Dungeon Bosses for a chance to find it off their corpse.
- Slayer’s Fragment: Kill World Bosses for a chance to find it off their corpse.
Rajhin, the Purring Liar
- Unlocking this deck requires you to complete the “Flower of Chivalry” achievement, which in turn requires you to complete quests and activities in High Isle:
- Complete the “Tournament of the Heart” quest
- Complete the “Race for Honor” quest
- Complete “The All Flags Curse” quest
- Complete the “An Experiment With Peace” quest
- Complete the “Blood, Books, and Steel” quest
- Complete the “In Secret and Shadow” quest
- Defeat the Sable Knight World Boss
- Defeat the Ascendant Executioner and Ascendent Harrower World Boss
- Complete the quest “A Final Peace”, a daily quest from Daily Job Broker Wayllod (Gonfalon Bay)
Red Eagle, King of the Reach
- This deck doesn’t require any running around, but you will have to reach Rank 8 in Tales of Tribute and complete all NPC Quests in Gonfalon Gaming Hall. That means the following quests must be completed: A New Venture, The Tournament Begins, Challenges of the Past and The Final Round.
Sorcerer-King Orgnum
- After completing the Tales of Tribute story and achieving the rank of Master, you must defeat the five creators of Tales of Tribute scattered throughout Tamriel to unlock this final deck:
- Fillia: Located in Grahtwood at Sweetbreeze Cottage
- Linyia: Located in Craglorn at Shada’s Tear (in front of the dungeon.)
- Murzaga: Located in Rivenspire at Castle Ravenwatch (Requires starting “Shornhelm Divided” quest near the Castle.)
- Nhorhim: Located in Eastmarch south of the Hermit’s Hideout Striking Locale.
- Author: Located in Coldharbour in the Hollow City (across the bridge to the south of the Wayshrine)