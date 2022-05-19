During the intermission after clearing Galeb, Leysha and Emem’s first missions, you will be in control of Galeb once more. You will have to choose between confronting your Childe, Beryl, or aiding Kaius Leto in securing some data. Should you choose Kaius Leto, you will have to make your way to Jara’s apartment and bug her computer to rip some files. While you’re there, however, you may see a box on the bed that is locked. Here’s how to open Jara’s Box in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

You’ll notice the box has two turn-keys and a button to press. There’s a specific order of operation that must be done to open the box — and in order to figure out the combination, you’ll need to sleuth around the room. There are two pieces of paper in the bedroom that contain the solution to the box puzzle. The first half is located near the giant whiteboard on the ground, hidden near the trash can, while the second half is located on the workbench.

When combined, these scraps show the solution to the puzzle box — Left, Right, Right, Button. Inside you will find a transcription of an investigation Jara was in the middle of. This is important information that will be useful in later chapters, and is worth your time obtaining. Failing to open Jara’s Box does result in missed experience at the end of the mission, and it is right there, so there’s no reason to pass it up. After grabbing the contents of the box, simply insert the bug into the computer and then pass it to the Sewer Rat waiting at the entrance of the apartment to complete the intermission.