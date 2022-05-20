How to open the Long Island blast door in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Galeb has a lot of work ahead of him. After breaking into the facility on Long Island, he must successfully navigate his way through the area without getting discovered by the Society of St. Leopold. This isn’t going to be the easiest job in the world. Along the way to getting Galeb through the facility, you come across this puzzle. It seems that the blast door isn’t working properly again and you need to fix it so you can get inside. Here is how you open the Long Island blast door in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will come across the blast door puzzle after obtaining the green implant and going down to the sub-levels of the facility via the closet elevator. After reaching getting to the room large, hexagonal room, a man will attempt to open the blast door only for it to malfunction. You have two options here to fix the door. The first option is to talk to the electrician on the side of the room. He can be seen fixing one of the computers. After some successful dialogue options, he will repair the system and get everything in working order.

The other option that is available to you is to complete the puzzle on the control panel. The control panel is filled with eight switches that are all turned on. These will show the total volts that they are outputting at the bottom of the panel. The goal is to flip the right switches and get the voltage to read 220. Start by turning off all of the switches. On the left side, turn on the second switch from the top and the bottom switch. On the right side, turn on the bottom switch. These three switches, as shown in the image above, will make it so the power reading is 220V. Once the power reads 220V, flip the switch to the right of the console and the door will open.