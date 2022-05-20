During your exploration of the Red Salon, you’ll be forced to navigate a parlor and bar where vampires come to feed, a network of tunnels leading through a basement, and eventually stumble across the office and laboratory of your psychiatrist. The exit to the stage is hidden in here, but to access it you’ll have to solve a series of puzzles that aren’t immediately obvious. Here’s how to open the music box at the Red Salon in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

To unlock the music box in the first place, you’ll need to unveil it. While searching the main office with the four Oedipus pictures, you should see a bookcase with five books on the shelf. As you can interact with them, it’s apparent that this is a hidden switch — and to find the right order, you’ll need to do some exploring. Head to the other office, the one with a computer in it. Interact with the computer and you should come across a file that mentions the books in question. There are two orders here, but the puzzle solution is the one that Richard mentions reading in order: 5, 3, 4. The file will also mention following Oedipus’ teachings to “show the way.” Keep that in mind.

Head back to Richard’s study and pull the books, and you should find the music box. In front of the box are four Swans, which must be positioned properly. The solution, as mentioned earlier, lies in the Oedipus paintings. Closely look at them and you’ll see that they are each pointing in a specific direction. Make sure that the swan that matches the number of painting is facing the same direction — the paintings are out of order.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once completed, the exit to the stage will appear. Make sure you finish any side objectives (helping the Vessel deal with her paranoia, discovering information about Beryl, and so on) before proceeding, as you will no longer be able to return after passing past the door.