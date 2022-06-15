How to pick up Tadpoles in Minecraft
Take them on the go.
The Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update expands on the nature section of the game by expanding swamp biomes and introducing Frogs into the mix. While you are sure to encounter plenty of orange-colored Frogs, you can make green and white ones by letting Tadpoles mature in the proper biome. However, moving them to that area is the only way to do this. You will not find Tadpoles in those other areas natively. If you are having trouble moving the Frog spawns, here is how to pick up Tadpoles and move them around.
How to pick up and move Tadpoles on Minecraft
When two Frogs go into love mode in Minecraft after being given Slimeballs, one of them will search for the nearest water source block available where they can lay their eggs. This Frogspawn cannot be picked up. Do not try to interact with it even if you have a Silk Touch tool on you. You will break the eggs, and no Tadpoles will spawn. Instead, wait for the Frogspawn to hatch into Tadpoles and begin swimming around. This process can take up to ten minutes and will produce between two and six Tadpoles.
When the Tadpoles are swimming around, get yourself an empty Iron Bucket and fill it with water. Now interact with a Tadpole to scoop them up. They will be in the bucket, and you can carry them anywhere. Carry them to one of the biomes below and place them in water until they fully mature to grow into one of the three Frog colors.
Cold (green)
- Cold Ocean
- Deep Cold Ocean
- Deep Frozen Ocean
- Frozen Ocean
- Frozen Peaks
- Frozen River
- Grove
- Ice Spikes
- Jagged Peaks
- Meadow
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Snowy Beach
- Snowy Plains
- Snowy Slopes
- Snowy Taiga
- Taiga
- Windswept Forest
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Hills
Temperate (orange)
- Beach
- Birch Forest
- Dark Forest
- Flower Forest
- Forest
- Meadow
- Old Growth Birch Forest
- Plains
- River
- Sunflower Plains
- Swamp
Warm (gray)
- Badlands
- Bamboo Jungle
- Basalt Deltas
- Crimson Forest
- Desert
- Eroded Badlands
- Jungle
- Nether Wastes
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Soul Sand Valley
- Sparse Jungle
- Stony Peaks
- Warped Forest
- Windswept Savanna
- Wooded Badlands