How to ping in Overwatch 2

Ping systems have quickly become the norm to be included in any first-person shooters because of the ease of access it allows you to communicate with teammates who either don’t have a mic or are not in your party. Just a simple click of the button can convey a quick message to your teammates about an item, enemy’s location and more. Luckily, Overwatch 2 has worked in a new ping system. Here is how to use it.

The default controls to ping in Overwatch 2 is to click in the scroll wheel on your mouse or press left on the d-pad on a controller. If you do a quick press, you will put a marker on whatever you are aiming at and instantly call out enemies if you are aimed at them. If you hold down the input, you will pull up a mini menu of selections to choose from to communicate with your teammates.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you have a ping on an enemy, it will stay there as long as you have sights on them. If you lose them, the chevron will stay in their last known location to show that is where you saw them most recently.