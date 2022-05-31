How to plant seeds in V Rising

Early in your time as a vampire lord in V Rising, you’ll easily be able to find most of the resources you need by raiding enemy encampments for their valuable loot. While that remains an option for the entire game, it may eventually become a bit of a slog. This is especially true once you start needing materials from the other side of the map, and even more so when you’re trying to craft, say, Hollowfang gear for a dozen servants. So instead of running around after, say, Cotton Yarn all night long, maybe consider planting some cotton of your very own.

How to place seeds

To do this, all you need to do is take some seeds from your inventory and equip them to your action bar. Then, press the number for their slot and a plant will appear for your to place the same as you would any structure. You can plant seeds anywhere outdoors in your territory, so long as it’s on grass or garden flooring. Once you place the seeds, you will have to wait a while for them to yield a harvest, but they will do so indefinitely.

How to get seeds

Because they become so useful late in the game, seeds are a particularly valuable material, and a rare one to boot. There are a couple of options for finding seeds, each with benefits and drawbacks. One way to guarantee that you’ll find seeds is to head to the wandering merchants with a stockpile of silver. Unfortunately, this can be incredibly expensive, and finding the merchants in the first place can be a hassle.

A simpler (and cheaper) way to find seeds is to simply head wherever a plant grows and harvest as much as you can. Additionally, if the plant is grown in specific encampments, there’s a chance you can find the seeds in containers or crates in the area as well.

If you aren’t picky about what you find, you can also find random seeds by fighting high level enemies, especially V Blood targets. Much like farming any other rare drops from these bosses, this is a pretty big gamble, and isn’t recommended if you’re looking for any specific type of plant.

