How to play a Conflict match in Arma Reforger

Conflict is one of the primary game modes you can play in Arma Reforger. In it, you and a group will be facing off against another team as you attempt to take control of the island. In addition, you’ll be working together with your teammates to gain control of strategic points to eventually lead an attack on the enemy’s Main Operating Bases. Here’s what you need to know about how to win a Conflict match in Arma Reforger.

How to play Conflict

There are multiple objective locations for you to find during a Conflict match. You can locate them by opening your map and scrolling through the available options. Any Green location will be yours, and you want to secure more areas on the map to gain control of the island, Everon. A base not until your team’s control will have a Cross icon, and your bases will have a Shield symbol above them. You need to reconfigure an enemy’s radio to secure the location and begin to construct buildings to protect it.

You can find the radio by searching inside the base and connecting with your Headquarters. This will take a small amount of time to interact with the radio before the connection sticks directly.

After securing a base, you can choose to begin the construction of defensive structures around a base. You want to look for a blue sign that says “Construction Supplies” if any are available. You want to make it more difficult for the enemy team to retake a location. You can only control Bases within radio range. You can see this by hovering over the bases you control. These are the red lines on the map.

You and your team will need to work through the map to steadily overtake enemy positions and ensure they do not gain ground against you as you take control of Everon. Conflict games continue until one side wins, and your primary goal is to invade your enemy’s Headquarters on the other side of the island while also protecting yours. These locations cannot be attacked until your side has enough points, which you gain by controlling Bases and Coastal locations.