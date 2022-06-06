How to play all the Resident Evil games in order

Resident Evil is a beloved franchise that has made a resurgence as of late with the release of Resident Evil Village and the remakes that are bringing back old fans as well as introducing new ones to the series. With the announcement of the Resident Evil 4 Remake that’s set to release on March 24, 2023, now’s the perfect time to catch up with the series. However, despite most of the Resident Evil games being named numerically, the series’ timeline is a little convoluted. If you’re looking to refresh yourself on the series or are a newcomer, here’s how you can play every game and what order you should play them in if you want to do it in chronological order.

Playing the Resident Evil Games in chronological order

On our list, we’ve decided to include the Resident Evil games that have a profound impact on the series as a whole. So, games like Resident Evil Gaiden, Resident Evil Survivor, and such, are not needed to understand what’s going on in the world of Resident Evil. So, here are all the titles that you’ll need to play if you want to catch up on the Resident Evil franchise.

Resident Evil 0 Resident Evil Resident Evil 3 Resident Evil 2 Resident Evil: Code Veronica Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil Revelations Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil Revelations 2 Umbrella Corps Resident Evil 6 Resident Evil 7 Resident Evil Village

Most of these games on the list are available on modern-day systems: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. The only titles that might give you a problem are The Darkside Chronicles and The Umbrella Chronicles. However, with fans consistently asking for a Code Veronica update, we might see the two light gun games come back as well since they directly deal with side stories from the early RE games. Plus, they might work well in virtual reality, which seems to be something the RE team is very interested in.