Arma Reforger is seldom a solo experience. Instead, it’s a game where your primary goal is to defeat the enemy by taking their HQ. While it is possible to play the game without anyone else, using AI bots as your enemies, that’s not what everyone plays this series for. In this guide, we explain how to play co-op in Arma Reforger, so you can team up with your friends to take down other players, AI enemies, or a combination of both.

How to play co-op in Conflict or Multiplayer

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you want to play a standard game with your friends in Arma Reforger, the best place to start is Conflict or in any Multiplayer mode. You can create a match, or your friends can, and leave it open for anyone to join. Make sure that the match’s name is distinctive so that everyone can search for and find it from the in-game list. Then players can join and choose which side they want to be on at every stage. Pick the same side on the army selection screen if you all want to work together. This way, you’ll likely be facing more AI enemies than real players, but some other players could come along to fill out the enemy lines and make the whole experience feel more authentic.

How to play co-op in Game Master

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Game Master is a slightly different mode in Arma Reforger, but it can be better for co-op experiences. One player needs to be the Game Master and create the match that other players will join. As soon as the Game Master has placed spawn points, everyone else can jump in. The beauty of this game mode is that the Game Master can only place spawn points for one army, meaning anyone that joins has no choice but to be on the same side. The Game Master can then place enemy AI soldiers across the map, especially at key objectives, to create a challenging experience.

With all co-op matches in Arma Reforger, you need to work out with your friends if you want to leave the match open for others to join or keep it private. If you’re happy for anyone to hop in, you don’t need to take any extra steps. However, if you’d like to keep the match just to yourself and your friends, you can lock the match and set a password. Give that password to your friends, and they’ll be the only ones that get in. Another way of locking a match is by making a specific mod necessary to play, but this isn’t that reliable since the Workshop is open for all players.