Critters is a casual card game you can play against the many characters you encounter in My Time at Sandrock. In it, you have to win the best of four rounds to beat your opponent, selecting the card option that exceeds what your opponent selected. In this guide, we’re going to break down how to play Critters in My Time at Sandrock and become the Critters champion of the town.

How to play Critters

When you start the game, you have to pick from one of four cards to play against your opponent. These face cards are Mouse, Cat, Wolf, and Elephant. Mouse beats Elephant, Elephant beats Wolf and Cat, Wolf beats Cat, and Cat beats Mouse.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you start the game, your opponent will place down their first card, fast down. You will have to guess which of the four cards they played and attempt to beat it. Each card you beat gives you a point. The winner has the most points at the end of a round, and you can choose to play against your opponent again, increasing your relationship with that card each time you play. You can only play with a character three times a day, regardless of the game results.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will see dialogue boxes appearing next to the character’s profile picture icon while playing against them. These hint at their strategy and how they prefer to play. You may want to select a specific card depending on the strategy. For example, more aggressive characters will likely play the Elephant first, and more defensive ones may use the Mouse or Cat for their first card. The more you play against characters in Sandrock, the more you learn and recognize what cards they like to use.

We recommend going with the Elephant as it has nearly a 50% chance of winning, but if your character is more defensive, the Cat or Wolf cards are also suitable choices.