How to play Fade in Apex Legends Mobile – Strategies, counters, and more

As the first Mobile-exclusive character, Fade is unlike any other character in Apex Legends Mobile. This is because most of his abilities won’t directly damage opponents, despite the Legend being listed as an offensive character. Instead, the character’s moveset is more centered around flanking enemies and overwhelming them with an aggressive play-style. That said, here’s how you should be maneuvering every aspect of Fade in order to become an Apex Games Champion.

Use Flash Back to its full potential

One element of Fade that has shockingly gone under the radar is that his Flash Back Tactical ability only has a 20-second cooldown. The move allows Fade go into Voids and remain unseen for a short time all while traveling backwards to previously visited-areas. It certainly sounds like an excellent tactic for evading enemy fire, but there’s more than meets the eye. For one, it can help regain shield for Fade every 20 seconds. This can be done by applying the Pact of the Suit perk from Fade’s Perk Setup menu. The perk can be bought for just one Fade Token and recharges your shield each time you use Flash Back.

Additionally, Flash Back works wonders when getting enemies to chase after you. In this situation, you’ll want to allow opponents to get close enough so that you can activate Flash Back and be sent directly behind them. If done correctly, the enemy should have their back turned toward you, giving you more than enough time to eliminate them.

Combine Phase Chamber with teamwork

We cannot express enough how crucial Phase Chamber can be in the later stages of a match. The Ultimate ability gives Fade a massive, deployable phase cage that slows and tracks anyone inside. Thus, if you’re in a close-quarters area with another squad — such as the final ring — you should look to trap the enemies within it for your squad to have enough time to flank them. Once deployed, the cage also deals small amounts of damage to anyone in range, making your chances of winning the gunfight more than likely.

Phase Chamber can also function as a form of protection. Similar to Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection, anyone inside of the chamber’s Void cannot take any incoming damage. Although this does come in handy when looking to evade enemy fire, the ability also aids in protecting your squad against other brutal Ultimate abilities, such as Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder, Caustic’s Nox Gas Grenade, and Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment.

Perfect the art of the slide

Fade’s Passive, Slipstream, can first appear to be relatively lackluster with it simply lending small boosts of speed after the Legend performs a slide. However, as touch controls don’t exactly provide for precise aiming, sliding and running in Mobile become useful tactics for dodging enemy gunfire. We highly recommend using the ability most when aggressively pushing players head on — especially with something like a shotgun. In result, it should get you close enough to enemies to supply major damage all while being able to evade incoming attacks.

