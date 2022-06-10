How to play Fast-8 in Teamfight Tactics

There are several ways to play the economy game in Teamfight Tactics (TFT), and one of those methods is what is known as Fast-8. This means that your plan is to reach level 8 as fast as possible, with the aim to access the wider pool of 4 and 5 cost units before other players. This would in theory give you a better chance of finding the exact units you’re after, especially if one of those units is your composition’s main carry.

Another case when going Fast-8 is feasible is when you find yourself with an overpowering comp during early and mid game, or have strong economy Augments. Either of those could justify going Fast-8 with just a regular comp, with the objective being to shift to more powerful units in the late game. In all cases, going Fast-8 means reaching level 8 early, usually on rounds 4-3, 4-4, or 4-5.

Image via Riot

Planning ahead

Stages 2 and 3

If you plan to play Fast-8, you will need to save up lots of gold. This means that you will need to decide and commit to either a win streak or a lose streak (depending on what units you find), in order to reach as much bonus gold as you can.

Level up normally, as with all other leveling strategies. But no matter how much gold you have, you need to resist rolling down at all on level 6, instead commit to keeping your streak going. By this point, it would usually turn into a lose streak. Watch your health pool and if it goes really sour, it might be time to pivot away.

Stage 4

This is the stage in which we spring our plan into action. You should be close to level 7 on round 4-1 at the latest, leveling it up if not. Depending on your economy, you should be able to power level to 8 as early as round 4-3, with some gold left over to allow you to finally roll down and pick up some juicy 4 and 5 cost units off of the carousel.

Options & Tips