One of the greatest things about Minecraft is how accessible it is. Whether you are on a console or your phone, you can access the game. However, you can also get into a free-to-play browser version of the original Minecraft Creative mode with some friends while at work or school on your laptop. Here is how to play Minecraft Classic unblocked.

How to play Minecraft Classic unblocked at school or work

To start off, go to the Minecraft Classic site on your browser. If your school or work connection is blocking you from accessing the game, you will need a VPN service. If you already have a VPN, turn it on and choose a server from somewhere else. Be sure only to use a VPN that you trust, don’t just download a free one online.

When you get into the game, set your username, and you will have a link that you can share with up to nine other people to play with you. When you are ready, click Start and do whatever you want in the game.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It is important to note that Minecraft Classic is a very stripped-down version of Creative Mode in the normal game. There is no way to turn it into a Survival Mode game, you can not fly, and the world is limited to the Bedrock that fences you in.

To play the game, left-click will destroy blocks like normal, but right-clicking will toggle it to allow you to place blocks. Use the scroll wheel to move along your current inventory, and press B to bring up the available blocks that you can move into your inventory.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

That is about all you can do. Play around and build some structures with friends in the small area you have. You can regenerate the area if you want or bring in a bunch of fog by pressing F. No mobs can spawn in the game, so just build to your heart’s content.