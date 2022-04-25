How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest

With VR becoming more and more common in games, players are starting to purchase their own headsets so they can become more immersed in a video game. However, the Oculus Quest and the other systems in the family don’t support every game. One of the games that unfortunately fall under this category is the popular game Roblox. Thankfully, there is a simple workaround that you can do until the game is officially released for the system.

If you haven’t already, set up your Oculus Quest by going to the official website and scrolling down until you see your system. Then, click on the blue button that says “Download Software.” Once you install the software, open up the program and go to “Devices” on the left-hand menu. On the Devices page, add your Oculus headset. You’ll be asked to pick the headset you wish to connect. During this step, be sure that your headset is connected to your PC. After you successfully connect your headset, go to the “Settings” page in the Oculus program. On that page, go to the “General” tab. You should see an option for “Unknown Sources.” This option can allow unverified programs to run on your Oculus. Enable this option. While this option is enabled, be careful on what you download or play. Double check what you’re trying to play on your Oculus is safe by running it through your anti-virus programs. Find a game on Roblox that can be played on VR. Once you’ve found one, launch it.