How to play Skyrim on Oculus Quest

Despite being more than a decade old, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most popular games. The action role-playing boasts a large active community that has kept the game going. Over time, several mods have been created for the game, and even the graphics have been improved. Like many popular games, it has also made its way to VR, and players can now enjoy it in VR using the Oculus Quest.

The process of running Skyrim on Oculus Quest is pretty straightforward. If you have a VR copy of the game, simply connect your Oculus Quest to your PC using the USB-C cable (Oculus Link). You can also connect your Oculus Quest to your PC wirelessly, requiring a 5Ghz Wifi connection and stable internet. Make sure that your PC is also compatible with VR, and don’t expect it to run on older rigs even if you have the Oculus Quest.

Using the Virtual Desktop feature, you can also stream the game from PC to your Oculus Quest. Unfortunately, this won’t be able to you by default, and you have to buy the Virtual Desktop from the Oculus Quest. Furthermore, the default version of the Virtual Desktop isn’t capable of wirelessly streaming the game on the Oculus Quest, so you’ll need to use SideQuest to sideload a patched version. Once done, download the streamer app from the Virtual Desktop website on the PC that you are using for streaming. This will enable you to run Skyrim wirelessly on the Oculus Quest. That said, if you do not have a strong connection or stable internet, it’s better to rely on the wired method to run the game.