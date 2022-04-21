How to play SteamVR on Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest 2 is a fantastic device and is certainly a great option for those who would like to hop into all of what virtual reality has to offer. It currently is one of the most comfortable headsets, has some of the best motion tracking out of all of the other units, and is pretty affordable compared to its competition. However, there are some hoops you will need to jump through if you would like to play your SteamVR library on the device. Luckily, there are not too many steps to make that happen if you have the right gear. Plus, you have the option to connect wired or wirelessly.

How to play with a wired connection.

First of all, you will need a computer with the specifications to handle playing SteamVR titles. Generally, anything above an NVIDIA GeForce 1060 or an AMD 400 will do the trick. On top of that, your processor must be greater than an Intel i5-4590 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X with 8 GB of RAM and Windows 10 installed.

Once you meet all of the specifications, the next step will be to grab yourself a USB-C cable that can connect the headset to the computer. Having a longer cable is better because nothing is worse than the headset getting ripped off of your face because the cable was too short. The Oculus Link Cable is the best option.

Next will be to install both Steam and the Quest 2 desktop app. Once those are installed, connect your headset to your computer with the USB Cable and navigate over to the Quest 2 desktop app. Click devices on the left and add your headset. Select your device and follow the instructions provided. After you have followed those instructions and the setup is finished, select Link(Cable).

Finally, navigate over to Steam and open up SteamVR. Once it is opened, you should now have access to your VR titles with the Oculus headset.

How to play wirelessly using Air Link

To play your SteamVR titles on your Oculus Quest device wirelessly, you will need to enable Oculus Air Link. Of course, it should go without saying that the quality of this experience is dependent on how good your internet connection is.

To start, make sure that your device is updated to at least Version 30. You can check this inside the settings app on the about page.

Next, open the Oculus app on your computer, then open the settings and select the Beta option at the top. From there, enable the Air Link option.

Strap on the Oculus headset and make your way to the home menu. From there, select Oculus Air Link. Once that is opened, select your computer and launch the program.