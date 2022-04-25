How to play the Brr-Zerker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Become the resident barbarian with the Brr-Zerker class. This damage-dealing class is one of the more powerful melee classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with action skills that play into that strength. This class shines when caught in the middle of a bunch of enemies, going berserk on the battlefield. Here is everything you need to know to play the Brr-Zerker effectively in Wonderlands.

Barbaric Rage

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like all of the other classes in Wonderlands, the Brr-Zerker has two action skills that can each take advantage of the class’ feat Rage of the Ancients. When playing this class, your feat makes you become enraged whenever you activate an action skill. This adds bonus frost damage to all of your attacks. This rage doesn’t end immediately and lasts for a while or until you get downed.

Alongside the feat, your action skills with this class are Dreadwind and Feral Surge. Dreadwind is a powerful skill that makes you spin in circles while brandishing your melee weapon. Each hit against enemies deals melee damage. While this skill is active, you become immune to getting slowed. Feral Surge makes you leap forward, dealing frost damage in an AOE where you land. If this skill kills an enemy, the cooldown is instantly reset.

Frost is your friend

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Brr-Zerker has a major focus on frost damage and action skill cooldown. Most of the Brr-Zerker’s skills will give you bonuses for your action skill, frost damage and efficiency, and overall gun damage. Depending on your build, you can deal a ton of damage with frost weapons and leave enemies frozen in your wake. Some of the more notable skills in the Brr-Zerker tree are:

Unyielding: A percentage of your missing health regenerates over time. While enraged, the effect is doubled.

A percentage of your missing health regenerates over time. While enraged, the effect is doubled. Ice Breaker: You gain increased damage dealt to enemies that are slowed. The closer an enemy is to being frozen, the more damage is dealt.

You gain increased damage dealt to enemies that are slowed. The closer an enemy is to being frozen, the more damage is dealt. The Old Ways: You gain increased damage dealt and damage reduction the closer you are to an enemy. The closer you are, the greater the bonus.

You gain increased damage dealt and damage reduction the closer you are to an enemy. The closer you are, the greater the bonus. Cold Snap: Your movement speed and frost efficiency are increased. While you are enraged, this effect is doubled.

Your movement speed and frost efficiency are increased. While you are enraged, this effect is doubled. Blood Frenzy: Getting a kill restores a percentage of your enrage timer and a percentage of your maximum health.

It is important to focus your Hero Points on increasing your critical damage and status effect duration. Since the Brr-Zerker focuses on status damage with frost weapons, increasing your frost damage is important. Despite being marked as a Brr-Zerker stat, you don’t need to focus on increasing your constitution unless you are in need of more health.

Magic or melee

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Brr-Zerker is great to combine with the Stabbomancer or the Graveborn. First off, the Stabbomancer is the king of getting critical hits. Unfortunately, the Stabbomancer is also good at being squishy on the battlefield. Combining the two classes leads to you getting more efficiency out of your frost attacks and more critical hits that will devastate your foes. Since both classes gain increases to melee damage, you will be knocking enemies around easily.

The Graveborn will give you the added benefit of increased health regeneration and magic. The Graveborn’s affinity for dark magic will increase the Brr-Zerker’s magical capabilities and allow them to stay alive even longer when out on the battlefield. You will also gain the benefit of having a companion that can take some of the hits for you.