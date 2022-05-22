How to play Zombies on Call of Duty: Mobile

The Zombies mode has become a staple in the Call of Duty franchise, regardless of what game in the series is out. What used to be only relegated to Treyarch games has grown and expanded to be featured in just about every Call of Duty release. That also includes the portable game Call of Duty: Mobile. Here is how to play Zombies in Call of Duty: Mobile.

How to play Zombies in Call of Duty: Mobile

When you install and begin playing Call of Duty: Mobile, you will have access to the Multiplayer and Battle Royale sides of the game after completing some tutorials. After they are done, you might notice there is no Zombies mode available. While the original Zombies mode was removed from Call of Duty: Mobile, a new version of it called Undead Siege was added that played a bit differently than you may be used to. However, this appears to be a time-limited addition, and depending on when you are looking; it may not be available. That being said, you can still install the files for when it is playable again.

To install Zombies content, open up Settings on the main menu and find the Install section on the left-hand side of the screen. Under Game Mode, download whatever is in the Zombies section for it to become available to you when able. The download should not take too long.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you have everything installed properly, Zombies should now appear under the available game modes with Multiplayer and Battle Royale if Call of Duty: Mobile is currently running a Zombies event.

Unfortunately, when we downloaded the file pack outside of an event, we could not find any way to access the content. We will come back and update this article if a full-time way to play Zombies in Call of Duty: Mobile is ever added.