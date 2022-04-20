How to pre-order Sonic Origins – bonus content and Digital Deluxe Edition explained

Sonic Origins will be speeding its way to digital stores on June 23 for all major systems and PC. What you wouldn’t expect from a classic game collection, however, is additional downloadable content. Here is everything that you can expect from the standard and Digital Deluxe Edition release of Sonic Origins.

The compilation, which includes the three classic Genesis games and Sonic CD, is available to pre-order on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation systems, Xbox consoles, and PC (via Steam or Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch and Steam versions will come later at the time of writing. There will be a standard edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition. The latter is just $5 more and will likely be worth the upgrade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Digital Deluxe Edition will come with the main game, hard missions, character animations in the main menu, camera controls over the main menu islands, character animations during music islands, and additional music tracks from the Genesis era.

Those who purchase the standard edition, however, will be able to have access to the Start Dash Pack for free if you preorder Sonic Origins. It will come with 100 bonus coins, a mirror mode, and a letterbox background just like the format for old CRT television screens.

The Premium Fun Pack, which includes the Hard Missions, Letterbox Background, Character Animations, and camera controls on the main menu, will be available at a later date; so will the Classic Music Pack.

Sonic Origins will have a revamped way to play the classic games with an all-new Anniversary mode. The original games have been remastered in a proper widescreen format rather than the assets being stretched. In addition, Sonic and the gang will have unlimited lives, letting you enjoy the difficult game at your own pace rather than facing multiple game overs.

It will also come with challenges you can complete while playing these classic Sonic games. When completed, they’ll unlock content and special stages in the Museum.