How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile

Battle royale games love to go mobile, and Apex Legends is no exception. EA’s popular squad shooter is coming to iOS and Android worldwide on Tuesday, May 17, and you can pre-register now to be one of the first in when it drops.

To do so, you first need to visit the Apex Legends Mobile page. There are prompts on the page for both iOS and Android users, but pre-registration is different depending on which you choose. Click the iOS button, and you’ll be asked to provide your name and birthday, due to the game’s T for Teen rating in the U.S. and equivalent in other countries. Press the Android button, and you’ll be taken to the Google Play Store, where you can hit another button to pre-register. In both cases, you’ll receive a notification when you’re able to start playing. That’ll be sometime on Tuesday since the exact times vary by region.

We just learned the May 17 release date from the game’s launch trailer. Narrated by Mirage (because of course it is), it serves as both an introduction to new players and a great look at how the game plays on iOS and Android. While Mirage cracks jokes about Octane, Pathfinder, Wraith, and others, we’re also treated to our first look at exclusive character Fade. Fade is something of a companion character to Mirage, with the ability to slip into the Void himself. His ultimate ability can even send your opponents there. Apex Legends Mobile is also the first time you’ll be able to customioze character abilities like these by using the new Perks system.

As you can see in the trailer, gameplay is largely the same as Apex Legends on consoles, but controls are input via faux buttons on the touch screen. Controller support is not currently part of the game, but the developers are looking into it.