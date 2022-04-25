Diablo Immortal is coming to the PC and smartphone devices, giving you the chance to fight against demonic hordes with your friends. The game takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, alongside Deckard Cain. Before the game launches, there will be a beta available for Diablo Immortal, allowing you to try it. In this guide, we cover how to pre-register for Diablo Immortal.

The best way to pre-register for Diablo Immortal’s open beta will depend on how you want to play it. There are several ways to go about this for mobile and PC players. You’ll need to follow the link through your preferred method, and then you’ll have to wait to receive your email.

The open beta should give you a get idea of what the game will be like at launch, and the open beta will provide Blizzard with insight into the several changes they’ll need to make to the game. It’s important to note that Diablo Immortal will be a free-to-play game when it launches, but we don’t know what Blizzard will offer to players for premium content. This will likely take the shape of cosmetic items or potentially a battle bass-like format.

There will be cross-play functionality and cross-save with Diablo Immortal coming to PC and mobile devices. This means you’ll be able to play with your friends regardless of what platform you’re using, and you can swap to your PC or mobile device and continue where you left off. Initially, Diablo Immortal was set to be only a mobile game, but Blizzard has since changed that, and it feels like the right move.