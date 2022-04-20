How to pre-register for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is the next game in the prosperous JRPG franchise, and it will be launching on Android and iOS devices this summer. We’ll soon be able to explore this pretty fantasy world once again, and now, you can pre-register the game on your account. Here’s how to do it.

On either the App Store or Google Play, search for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds in the search bar. Once you open the game page on Google Play, click the green button on the right that says “Pre-register.” On the App Store, select “Pre-Order,” so your download of the game will be ready for you upon release.

If you decide to pre-register, you’ll be given the Explorer Outfit, a costume that has a brown jacket, long brown socks, and white shorts. You’ll receive the reward in your mailbox when the game is available to play this summer.

There is another reward you can get before the game’s release if you use Discord. If you join the official channel for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, you’ll gain a cute Catarumpus Hat and a special title. You’ll gain a coupon for these items in the “Welcome” channel on the Discord group.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds seems to be an impressive sequel, despite being on mobile. It’s running on Unreal Engine 4 and will allow you to create your own kingdom, similar to the PS4 sequel Revenant Kingdom. You can also team up with your friends against troublesome bosses across the story of Cross Worlds. The game is scheduled to release early this summer, likely in June or July.