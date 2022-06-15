How to pre-register for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a mobile prequel to the HD-2D RPG that hit Nintendo Switch in 2018 (and PC some time after). While the original game told the stories of each of its heroic party members, Champions of the Continent instead focuses on the villains. Now that the beta has concluded, the game’s full release is quickly approaching. Here’s how you can pre-register to be one of the first to try out the new game.

Related: Mobile prequel Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming West in 2022

How to pre-register on iOS and Android devices

With the mobile RPG on the horizon, pre-registration is now open for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Whether you’re looking to play the game on iOS or Android, the steps to pre-register are quite similar. iOS users can head to the App Store and select “pre-order.” Don’t worry about the wording there — Champions of the Continent is indeed a free-to-play title. If you’re an Android user, head to the Google Play Store and hit “pre-register.” In both cases, you’ll receive a push notification when Champions of the Continent is ready to download and play.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent release date

As for when the game will be ready, we now have a release date. Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will launch for iOS and Android on Wednesday, July 27. The app write-ups promise “over 64 characters at launch,” which will of course play into the game’s gacha elements. That list of characters randomly pulls from the game’s eight classes, so don’t expect to have all 64 available to you upon booting it up for the first time. That said, Champions of the Continent does incorporate the same elaborate rock-paper-scissors combat mechanic of the original game, so you’ll be able to develop new strategies as you unlock more characters.