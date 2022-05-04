How to quickly farm Laurels for Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2

Laurels are crucial to progression in Guardian Games 2022, and players across Destiny 2 need to get their hands on as many of them as possible to push their class into the winner’s circle. Farming Laurels is easy for both veterans and New Lights just starting the game, as there are plenty of activities across the system where you can maximize your ability kill count. As Laurels spawn from enemies defeated by ability kills or from bosses regardless of method, keeping ability cooldown low or nonexistent is paramount.

The first and best Laurel farm spot is the first encounter of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, available to those who purchased the 30th Anniversary pack. Once the initial Hive and Fallen enemies are dealt with, it’s easy to throw grenades, charged melee attacks, and Supers into the loot cave entrance to the dungeon proper. Every Hive enemy that dies will drop Riches, and gathering ten of them refills all ability cooldowns. Then exit the cave, move back to the rocks outside it, and throw more grenades as the Hive spawn endlessly. Swoop in and pick up the bounty of Laurels they leave behind.

The second-best option, available to all players, is the Blind Well activity in the Dreaming City. The enemy density is very high; each round lasts a few minutes, and picking up the orbs, the yellow bar enemies drop supercharges ability regen. There are also quite a few boss enemies. The Blind Well is a prime source of Dreaming City weapons which, while not at the top of the heap in the current sandbox, still do their jobs admirably.

Head to the Sorrow’s Harbor area on the Moon and activate the Altars of Sorrow activity. The enemies here aren’t endless, as each round has a set time limit, but the density is high. The biggest disadvantage is that there’s no way to regen ability energy, so builds designed for ability uptime will benefit. An AoE grenade or Super that does DoT damage or anything in the Void 3.0 kit will pay dividends.