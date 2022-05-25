How to rank up quickly in Sniper Elite 5

The Sniper Elite series has featured an extensive range of cosmetics and in-game upgrades for ranking up. Sniper Elite 5 features a comprehensive scoring and ranking system, which factors in every primary mode of play this title includes. These ranks are customizable player cards, new character cosmetics, and skill tree abilities. This guide covers the basics of how to rank up quickly.

Efficient skill point scores

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you glance at the shot above, every action performed during gameplay contributes experience to your overall rank. This score is based on several factors, with multipliers playing a big part in quickly acquiring many rank points and skill upgrades.

Using stealth is a critical component to reaching big multipliers for your experience. Using silenced weapons or sound masking sniper shots can help achieve these goals efficiently. Use generators or planes flying overhead to sound mask gunshots if you need to take a long-range shot.

If a group of enemies is huddled together, a careful shot at a nearby explosive that takes them all out is worth far more than taking them out individually.

Lastly, Sniper elite 5 features non-lethal takedowns for the first time. For every enemy you pick off using non-violent means, you earn a massive score bonus upon mission completion, which can lead to colossal bonus skill points.

Skill tree ranks

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The skills accumulated during campaign missions and survival mode will allow you to spend points on one of three different trees.

Combat – A skill tree focused on weapons and combat ability.

Equipment – A tree that unlocks deeper ammo reserves and more loadout slots.

Body – A critical skill tree to gain more health and a longer-lasting focus meter.

These skills require more points for each tier you advance, so careful use of stealth, creativity, and bonus objectives will help you unlock this tree quickly.