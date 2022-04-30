How to reach Pro Rank in Nintendo Switch Sports

The latest edition of the original Wii Sports is now available on Switch. Although the original title was more geared towards casual play, Nintendo Switch Sports comes with ranked play, similar to most online games nowadays. However, ranked play, which Pro League in Nintendo Switch Sports essentially denotes, won’t be available from the get-go.

How to reach Pro Rank

Image via Nintendo

Reaching Pro League in Nintendo Switch Sports is pretty straightforward. To unlock it, players need to pick any sports event out of all the available ones and complete ten matches in that specific one. Once completed, Pro League will automatically unlock, giving you access to the ranked ladder. It doesn’t really matter if you play the ten matches in succession to unlock the Pro League. Furthermore, the results of the matches don’t matter as well. Hence, you just have to keep playing until Pro League is unlocked.

Keep in mind each sports event will have its own Pro League. Once you reach the Pro League, each win/loss will help calibrate your rank. The ranking starts from E, with the highest being A. Furthermore, your rank will determine the level of opponents you face in the game. Hence, the higher your rank, the more challenging your opponents will get.