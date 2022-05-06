How to reach the basement of Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring

Gather around and listen to the tale of the basement of Raya Lucaria Academy. It is said that there is an Abductor Virgin that resides deep within the bottom of the academy that will take you away to the base of the Erdtree and bring you ever closer to completing your goal. At least that is the tale that Patches will tell you if you follow his questline. Unfortunately, he doesn’t tell you exactly how to reach the basement of the academy. In a true Souls fashion, you need to figure it out yourself. Here is how you reach the basement of Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring.

Getting into the academy

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Raya Lucaria Academy rests high on a mountain overlooking the land of Liurnia below. This imposing building is quite easy to get into and can be done in a few simple steps. First, go to the Purified Ruins and use the teleporter to reach the South Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace and the gateway you will use to enter the academy. Second, grab the Academy Glintstone Key from behind the sleeping dragon to the west of the school. Third, enter the gateway using the newly acquired key. For a more detailed description, check out our guide on how to get through the gate to Raya Lucaria Academy.

Raya Lucaria Academy basement

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now that you are inside the academy, follow the path ahead of you by taking the lift up to the Church of the Cuckoo. There is a Site of Grace in the church if needed. Continue along the path to the outside area, going through the graveyard until you reach the massive lift. Jump on the lift to take you up to a platform above. Nearby will be the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. We suggest activating it before continuing. Head back to the lift and follow the platform to the other side where there will be one soldier with a torch. Wait for the lift platform to reach that side and hop on. Stay on the lift until it reaches the bottom where it will start coming back up. This is the basement of the academy and where you will find the Abductor Virgin that teleports you.