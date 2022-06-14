Diablo Immortal is all about grinding up your hero and unlocking better gear for them to use. Of course, you want to give yourself every advantage because of how big of a game Immortal can feel, forcing you to optimize your time while playing. A good way to do that is through redeemable codes you can add to your account. In this guide, we will share how to redeem codes in Diablo Immortal.

Where to submit codes in Diablo Immortal

You can do this directly from the main menu when you start the game. However, you will need to make it through the first mission of the game, completing the tutorial with your character, before you have access to redeem any codes. If you try finding it before this point, it will not appear.

When you’re ready to submit your code, click on the Main Menu icon on the top right side of your screen, as indicated by the three dashes. Next, select the Settings icon, and a list of all the settings you can modify will be available. You need to scroll down to the Account tab, and from there, you should see a “Redeem” option below the name of the account you’re playing on in Diablo Immortal. We recommend making sure the account name is the same as your main primary, or you will want to log out and sign in to your preferred option.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Upon clicking the Redeem option in the Account tab, a Redeem Code pop-up will appear, allowing you to type in any Diablo Immortal code you want to use on your account. We recommend keeping the code case sensitive to ensure you input everything correctly, and you will likely only be able to use a code once per account.