Amazon Prime members can now receive bi-weekly Pokémon Go rewards. These rewards will be available to anyone who has a Prime Gaming subscription. The rewards will not be huge, but they serve as an excellent way to restock on Poké Balls, revives, and Stardust for upcoming events in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to redeem Prime Gaming rewards for Pokémon Go.

How to Redeem Prime Gaming rewards

You want ot head over to the Prime Gaming Pokémon Go page. Before going there, make sure you have the sign-in information for an Amazon account access to Prime Gaming. Those who don’t will not have the chance to receive the available code and then redeem it.

Once on the page, you’ll see an icon of your Prime Gaming item bundle and a quick preview of the rewards you’ll receive for it. Click on the “Claim Now” option, and you’ll receive a code for that bundle.

After you hit the Claim Now icon, you’ll receive a code for the bundle. Now, you need to make your way over to the Pokémon Go Redemption website, similar to whenever you’d find a new promotional code for Pokémon Go. On this page, you will need to sign in using the account information associated with your Pokémon Go account, be it through Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids.

With your correct information in place, you can now type in your redemption code and receive the items from the Prime Gaming Bundle. They should automatically become available on your Pokémon Go account. You can only redeem this code once.