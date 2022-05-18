How to redeem Roblox toy codes

Beyond the digital codes you can receive from the many available games on Roblox, you can also grab physical rewards from Roblox toys. You can find these toys in specific marketplaces, and you will need to purchase the item if you want to take the code home with you. Here’s what you need to know about how to redeem physical Roblox toy codes.

Redeeming Roblox toy codes

You want to make sure you purchase the item and exit the store before worrying about the Roblox code. After buying the product, there is a specific area where you can obtain the code, indicated by a small box highlighting the Virtual Item. A gray box will protect the code, and you will need to scratch it off to reveal the code.

If you’re looking for locations to purchase Roblox toys, you can find them online at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart. You might be able to find them in local stores, depending on your location.

Redeem Virtual Item

After scratching the gray box away, you can now use the code revealed. You need to visit the Roblox Codes website and enter the code in the box provided to do this. We recommend making sure you have logged into the correct account. You may want to log out of the current one to double-check.

Shortly after entering the code, the virtual item will be available on your account. You can access it when you log into the game tied to the code. You will want to look for it in your account’s inventory while playing the game. If you do not see the item, we recommend checking the various inventory categories in the game to find it.

However, if you’re still having trouble, we recommend reaching out to the Roblox support page. The team has articles dedicated to redeeming codes on their website, but not what to do if the reward does not appear for your account. The best option is directly reaching out to the Roblox Support team and submitting a ticket.