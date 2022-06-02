How to reforge gear in Diablo Immortal

Rerolling gear in games that require you to loot tons of gear is a great way to ensure your favorite armor or weapons get the stats and effects that you are looking for. In Diablo Immortal, this process is called reforging and can drastically power up your items for encounters both in the game’s PvE and PvP portions. Here is how you reforge items in Diablo Immortal.

Reforging gear in Diablo Immortal explained

Before you can reforge gear in Diablo Immortal, you will need to meet a couple of criteria. First, your character must have reached level 60 and obtained Reforge Stones. Additionally, the gear you are looking to reforge must have been upgraded to at least level six, where it began earning bonus attributes. You also earn bonus attributes when upgrading your gear to levels 11 and 16. The attributes are completely random but can occasionally not fit the build you are going for with your character. This is where reforging comes into play.

It is important to note that reforging will only affect the bonus attributes of your weapon. It will not completely reroll the weapon giving it better overall stats.

While you can come across plenty of Reforge Stones, six special kinds of Reforge Stones in Diablo Immortal belong to a family. These are the Barrier Stone, Jolt Stone, Ravager Stone, Tremor Stone, Vengeance Stone, and Wildfire Stone. Each family has a certain set of attributes it can give your weapon. If you use a regular Reforge Stone, one attribute from any of the families can be chosen. You will get a bonus fourth family attribute if you get three attributes from the same family on an item, which is why the family stones, in particular, are so coveted. However, getting the family stones will cost you some real-world money since you can only purchase them with Eternal Orbs from either the Smithing Materials merchant in Westmarch or the in-game store under Materials.

Once you have your Reforge Stones at level 60, find a Blacksmith and look at their Services. You will be able to enter a new Reforge tab where you can select the item, the bonus attribute you want to reforge, and the stone you want to use in the process. Once the process is done, you will see a comparison of the new bonus attributes and what the weapon previously had. At this point, you can choose to keep the change or revert back to the old attributes if you don’t like the new ones.