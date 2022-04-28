How to regain an extra life in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt has a few mechanics that help make it feel like a fresh experience compared to the slew of other battle royale games on the market. One of these is the ability to respawn after death, but you can only do this as many times as you have lives. This guide explains how to regain an extra life so you don’t end up risking everything you have.

Where to get extra lives

Screenshot by DoubleXP

there are only two ways to get an extra life in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. The first is by starting a match, which is when you’ll automatically be given one extra life to work with. The second way to get extra lives, and the method you’ll need to repeat each time you die, is by feeding on certain humans. Each human has a specific type of blood that matches one of your stat bars. The humans that give you back an extra life are orange, and the description for their blood will display as “Extra Life” as you approach them. Feed on them, and you’ll regain the extra life you lost.

However, you must be careful while feeding on humans. If anyone notices you sucking blood from a human, you’ll be caught and revealed. This breaks what is known as The Masquerade in the game’s world. This means that you’ve outed vampires to someone outside of The Masquerade and must be punished. In the case of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt, this results in your position being revealed to all other players for 60 seconds. While it doesn’t sound that bad, it’ll certainly feel awful when every player descends on you and kills you as soon as you respawn. If you don’t want to have to constantly replenish your lives, avoid revealing yourself and stay away from other players unless you know you can kill them.