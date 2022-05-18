How to regain Hunger in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Willpower and Hunger are the two bars you need to focus on during your playthrough of Swansong. These bars tell you if it is possible to perform specific skills or abilities and without them, you won’t be able to perform even the most basic of functions. Of course, if a meter can be drained, it can be filled. There are multiple ways you can reset that hunger meter and get those skills back. Here is how you can regain your Hunger in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

What is Hunger?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Simply put, Hunger controls whether or not you can use your Disciplines in free roam and conversations. While Willpower controls your skills like rhetoric, intimidation, and psychology, Hunger controls your Discipline power like Auspex, Obfuscate, Celerity, and Dominate. These abilities are used to find unseen things in the world, traverse distances, and even control those around you. The Hunger bar is represented by the blood drops in the upper left corner of the screen and goes up whenever you use your abilities. There is a limit to how much it can increase and hitting your limit will increase the risk of your character losing control.

How to replenish Hunger

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like Willpower, there are things you can find in the world that will replenish your Hunger meter. Since you are playing as vampires, it is obvious that you will need to find blood. There aren’t just blood bags lying around. There are, however, people. NPCs found in the world can be lured away to safe zones you discover. Safe zones are things like bathrooms and dressing rooms that are isolated from the public. You can only lure one NPC to each safe zone, so you are limited to how many times you can feed.

When you start to feed, two meters will appear. Hold down the corresponding key to start feeding and release the key before the bottom meter fills up and the top meter gets drained. If you take too much blood, your victim will die. Outside of humans, you can also feed on smaller prey like rats. Depending on which character you are playing this won’t be possible if your Hunger is too little.