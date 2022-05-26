Stamina is a critical resource to manage while playing in My Time at Sandrock. You need it for nearly everything you do when collecting resources, battling, and playing the game. While you don’t use it as much at your Workshop, you need it whenever you want to gather resources for your many projects. In this guide, we’ll cover how to regain Stamina in My Time at Sandrock.

How to regain Stamina

The best way to regain all of your Stamina is for you to lay down with your character and rest for the day. You can do this by visiting your Workshop, interacting with your bed, and sleeping. When you do this, you reset the day and start over. All of your Health and Stamina will refresh, with the downside being it advances the day. You may not want always to do this if you’re trying to make the most out of every day in My Time at Sandrock. You have some alternative methods you’ll want to explore to refresh your Stamina if you can.

The alternative available to you is eating food. Certain foods will give you small amounts of Stamina back to you. Most of the time, it won’t be all of it, but it should be enough to finish collecting a small resource node or allow you to pick up some items you want to grab before you depart. It’s essential to make sure you get the most out of each day in My Time at Sandrock, as many of the activities and quests are only available for a few days, depending on when you started those projects.

You can see how much Stamina you’ll regain by examining the food before eating it. You’ll have the chance to make more as you progress through My Time at Sandrock, unlocking more construction projects and expanding your Workshop.