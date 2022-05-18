How to regain Willpower in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Willpower is something that you need to keep track of in Swansong or else you won’t be able to perform even the most basic of actions. Dialogue will turn stale, and you will be forced to do normal actions to get by. If the idea of that makes you sick, it’s understandable. Luckily, there are some easy ways to get your Willpower back up and allow things to go back to normal. You just need to do a little bit of searching around. Here is how you regain your Willpower in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

What is Willpower?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Introduced at the start of the game, Willpower is represented by the blue diamonds in the upper left corner of your screen. Depending on what character you are using, you will have more or less Willpower to use throughout a chapter. Willpower is needed to use skills in and out of conversations. During conversations, Willpower is needed to use skills like persuasion, rhetoric, intimidation, and psychology. Outside of conversations, Willpower is needed to use your technology and security skills. It is also used when increasing a skill using focus. The more focus you apply to a skill, the more Willpower is used. If you use it all up, you won’t have access to any of your skills.

How to regain Willpower

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Regaining Willpower happens naturally. After each conversation, you will regain some Willpower depending on how well the conversation went. During a confrontation, you will gain more Willpower back if you win. Of course, you can’t always be talking to people. Luckily, you can also regain Willpower with consumable items that you can find lying about the world. Items like Polaroid photos and business cards help the characters regain their Willpower. Each character has different items that they feel connected with. Finding these items during a chapter will allow you to use them from your inventory to regain your Willpower and get back to using your skills.