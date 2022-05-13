Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse has finally revealed its latest urban fantasy ARPG title Zenless Zone Zero. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city, featuring an intriguing story with a futuristic art style, distinctive characters, and an exhilarating action-orientated combat system.

The developers shared the game’s trailer, first look, characters, and more in an official announcement. The studio also announced that a closed beta known as Tuning Test is coming soon to multiple platforms, possibly iOS, Andriod, and PC.

As a result, many players have their eyes focused on the registrations for Zenless Zone Zero closed beta. With that in mind, here are the step-by-step instructions to enroll for HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero tuning test.

How to register for Zenless Zone Zero closed beta

The initial closed beta sign-up for Zenless Zone Zero will kick off on May 13, and its release date will be revealed later. These are the steps to register for Zenless Zone Zero tuning test:

Go to the official Zenless Zone Zero website. Click on the Sign-Up button on the top right corner of the screen. Log in with your HoYoverse Account. Fill out and submit the Tuning Test survey. After submitting your information, you’ll be enrolled for the closed beta test.

Although the deadline is not revealed yet, we recommend players register for it as soon as possible to increase their odds of qualifying for the tuning test. It’s also worth noting that the closed beta will initially be released for PC and iOS devices. Hence, choose the most suitable device for you to participate in the test.

Once the Tuning Test sign-up closes, you will receive an email confirming that you’ve been selected for the closed beta testing. Therefore, make sure to pay close attention to your email.