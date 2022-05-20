After the initial events at the Red Salon, you’ll be trapped in an area with the Spanish Inquisition hounding your doorstep. This isn’t your old timey Spanish Inquisition either — they’ve got high powered rifles and stake launchers to pin down any stray vampires they come across. To escape, you’ll have to get past a guard who is required to scan your body for an identification implant — an implant you don’t have, and have no way of acquiring. There is a way to escape however: here’s how to remove the guard at the Red Salon in Vampire: the Masquerade – Swansong.

When you are introduced to the guard, you’ll be shown a small cutscene where a tiny blast of steam hits his shiny, bald head. Why he doesn’t put on the helmet that’s sitting right next to him, we aren’t sure — but you can use this to your advantage. There are a series of valves connected to those pipes, which you can pressurize to incapacitate the guard.

Head to the TrajaX cold storage and move all storage units over to the right. The first valve is hidden on the far left, so spin it before proceeding. Head to the storage room next, which is the only Safe Room you can access right now. On the shelf in the corner is a valve handle — grab it and move on to the Torture Room. In the office space prior to the Torture Room, there is a valve missing it’s handle. Attach and spin it before moving on.

The final valve is in the Warlock Room, which is the room with all the blood ritual artifacts. On the wall is a puzzle with three valves. The goal of this puzzle is to overload the pressure by making sure all three valves hit the maximum value. The problem is each valve raises pressure by a certain amount. The values are listed below — each number corresponds to how much pressure is added to each meter:

Left Valve: 2 / 6 / 2

Middle Valve: 4 / 2 / 2

Right Valve: 4 / 6 / 2

The middle and left valves both raise two meters by the same amount, so a good first step to solving this puzzle is picking a set of meters and trying to align them so you can raise their values together. It’s easiest in our opinion to align the middle and right meters, and use the middle valve to get all meters maxed out. There is no way to reset the puzzle, but by using the left and right valves to get the middle and right meters aligned, you should be able to spam the middle valve until it locks into place. After finishing this puzzle, hit the shiny big red button near the guard room to make said guard have a very bad day. You can now escape and finish the level.