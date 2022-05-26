How to rename your Workshop in My Time at Sandrock

Your workshop is your primary location where you conduct all of your work at My Time at Sandrock. Here, you’ll construct many of your projects and build anything you need to use as you explore Sandrock. You also want to rush to your Workshop whenever you need to pass out and start a new day. The Workshop will have a name above it, indicating the title of your base of operations, which you choose at the beginning of the game. Here’s what you need to know about renaming your Workshop in My Time at Sandrock.

How to rename your Workshop

You can rename your Workshop at any point in your playthrough. However, you do need to have enough Gols to do so. You will need to acquire roughly 134 Gols before you can think about renaming your Workshop. The amount may vary based on the Market Price when you attempt to purchase the item. You’ll be good to go once you have that amount.

The next step is to make your way over to City Hall. This is the exact location you were sent to at the beginning of your game to speak with MaTilda, who registered your Workshop. It will be at the center of town.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you arrive, head to the back of City Hall and interact with the Souvenir Shop station. Here, you’ll have the option to select from several purchases. The first item available, the Name Registration Form, is how you can change your Workshop’s name. Again, you can do this at any time in the game, so long as you have the appropriate amount of Gol available.