How to repair equipment in Hardspace: Shipbreaker

In order to successfully cut apart ships in Hardspace: Shipbreaker, you’ll need to make full use of your tools, including your grapple gun and modular cutter. Unfortunately, your tools will wear down with continued use, and the more roughed up they get, the less effective they’ll be in the field.

Luckily, keeping your tools in tip-top shape is a fairly simple affair. In-between shifts, while inside the HAB, head over to your workbench. Then, interact with the monitor on the left to bring up the equipment menu.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Here, you’ll be able to repair your equipment by using tool repair kits. If you don’t have any, or if you simply want to stockpile a few just to be safe, there are two surefire ways to get some while on shift. Be warned, however, that acquiring a repair kit through either of these methods will not automatically repair your tools. You’ll still have to return to the HAB to utilize it at your workbench. At the time of writing, there is no way to repair tools while on shift.

Method #1: Purchasing tool repair kits at the Master Jack kiosk

Like most other resources, you can purchase repair kits at the kiosk located on the Master Jack — the platform you spawn on at the start of a shift. They’ll run you $9,000 a kit, which is a bargain compared to most other items in the shop. Once you make a purchase, you can head right back into the HAB if you’d like to end your shift and repair your tools.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Method #2: Finding loose tool repair kits

While scavenging for parts, you might encounter a few loose repair kits, which you can interact with to add to your inventory. As stated before, these won’t be used automatically upon pickup, unlike medkits, oxygen packs, and suit patch kits. If you see any loose repair kits, we recommend picking them up right away, even if your tools are already in great condition.