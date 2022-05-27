Gacha-based MMORPGs and rerolling are commonly linked in today’s gaming landscape. Rerolling allows you to try for a new set of rewards rather than keeping the lame first result you receive. Sometimes, you may be lucky, while at other times, rerolling can lead to worse results. Regardless of what happens, here’s how to reroll in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

What is reroll in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rerolling is the practice of getting another result in a gacha-based system. Titles with this mechanic often lead to rewards based on your luck. For example, in Overwatch, you open loot boxes that contain random skins, taunts, and play of the game animations, but you can’t reroll for those rewards. In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you certainly can.

How reroll works in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

However, in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds’ case, you have entirely different rewards to consider. You can form different equipment, familiars, and costume parts within the summon menu of the game. Unfortunately, rerolling only applies when you’re summoning ten of each type rather than just one.

After you’ve summoned the first ten familiar creatures, weapons, or costume parts, there should be a “Reroll” option on the bottom of the screen next to “Claim Now.” If you don’t see the familiars you’d like, you can reroll nine times before the game stops you from trying again. Hopefully, during this process, you won’t get too many duplicates. If you do receive them, you can “sacrifice” them to buff up your creature’s level and your character power.

For better or for worse, your account is tied to all of the game’s available platforms. This keeps your progress in the game, which is amazing at first, but you won’t be able to reroll again on Android and iOS as your resources are shared across all platforms. At least you can play with your friends online through crossplay on PC and mobile in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds to help you progress further.