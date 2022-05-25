How to restore your health in Hardspace: Shipbreaker

In Hardspace: Shipbreaker, it’s all too easy to get banged up while taking apart the game’s various abandoned starships. Flying too fast into a surface, getting hit by stray debris, or overheating your trusty modular cutter are all surefire ways to reduce your total health, bringing you closer to death.

Luckily, there are a few ways for you to easily replenish your HP. Unfortunately, the most reliable of these methods will cost you quite a bit of cash, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared to your character’s seemingly insurmountable mountain of debt.

Method #1: Purchasing medkits at the Master Jack

The Master Jack is a small shop located near the salvage bay, where you’ll spawn at the start of each shift. If you get scratched up while salvaging, simply float over to the Master Jack, and interact with the terminal, which will open up a shop.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Medkits will run you a healthy $15,000 each, but don’t worry too much about the cost, as you should make more than enough during your shift to cover that. Once you purchase it, your health should automatically refill.

In addition to medkits, there are also a handful of other items you can purchase from the Master Jack that will come in handy, including oxygen packs, suit patch kits, and fuel for your thrusters. Given how resource-heavy it is, we highly recommend visiting the Master Jack frequently throughout your shift, regardless of whether you need your HP refilled or not.

Method #2: Salvaging medkits from ships

Alternatively, you can find unused medkits inside any of the ships you’re salvaging. Be advised, however, that if you pick them up, you’ll automatically use them. Therefore, we recommend taking note of the locations of any loose medkits you find, so that when you’re low on health, you know exactly where to go for a quick HP boost.

There are also a few preemptive measures you can take to ensure the risk posed to your character’s health is as low as possible. If you’re able to safely release fuel from a thruster, you’ll greatly reduce the risk of getting caught in an explosion. If you accidentally start a fire while salvaging, you can also use coolant tanks to stop fires.