How to reverse the Frenzied Flame ending in Elden Ring

The Frenzied Flame ending of Elden Ring shows your character burning the world down in a glorious display of madness. But what if you don’t want that to happen? What if you found the Three Fingers in the sewers beneath Leyndell and realized you made a mistake? There must be a way to prevent your character from becoming the Lord of Chaos. Luckily, there is. Unfortunately, reversing this ending isn’t easy and it will take some time. Here is how you can reverse the Frenzied Flame ending in Elden Ring.

Complete Millicent’s quest

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Millicent is the girl that you discover in the Church of the Plague and she is infested with Scarlet Rot that is slowly killing her. Luckily, Gowry knows how to heal her. After healing Millicent, she will set out on an adventure to forge her own path that ultimately leads to her death after a large fight in the Haligtree. Completing Millicent’s questline will get you the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Defeat Malenia

Image via @ZullieTheWitch

Malenia has become known as the hardest boss in the entire game. She is quick on her feet and, in her own words, “has never known defeat.” It may take one, two, or thirty tries, but you will need to defeat Malenia. After she is defeated, a Scarlet Rot flower will appear in the arena. Using the Unalloyed Gold Needle on the flower will get you Miquella’s Needle, an important item to reverse your bad decision of interacting with the Three Fingers.

Defeat Placidusax

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Not only do you need to defeat the hardest boss in the game, but also the toughest dragon boss in the game. Placidusax is known as the Dragonlord for a reason. This monstrous being is the hidden boss of Crumbling Farum Azula. Once he is defeated, use Miquella’s Needle on the altar in the arena to remove the Frenzied Flame from within your character. This is the only way to reverse the Frenzied Flame ending of the game.