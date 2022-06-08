You can choose to have any life while playing BitLife, and a life of crime is an option. You can become a bank robbery, car thief, or even a train robber. Robbing a train is complex, and it does come with quite a bit of risk. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to rob a train in BitLife.

Robbing a train

You can find the option to a rob a train underneath the Crime category in the Activities tab. You will need to scroll down in Crime, which will be the final option. You will have two options to pick from before you begin your train robbery: The train you want to rob and the time of day for the train robbery.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Although the type of train you choose is not too important, the time of day of the train robbery will be critical to this activity. You have to select the time of day that matches the time in your area. You have limited options when you can choose to rob a train. These are all of the train robbery times you can pick in BitLife.

Sunrise

High Noon

4:20 PM

Sunset

Midnight

You will miss the train ff any of these times do not match your present time. This can make the train robbery activity extremely difficult. A good way around this is to manually change the time on your smartphone, tricking the BitLife application into thinking it’s a match. However, some players have had success with this, and others that have done this encountered the “Time Cheat” notification, and the train hits them, killing the character. We recommend waiting for the exact time to occur in your timezone rather than attempting to force it.

This choice is the amount of money you can receive for completing a train robbery. Many players receive millions of dollars for completing these crimes. The downside to a train robbery has to be sure you’re there during a certain time of day.