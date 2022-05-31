While setting up and expanding your hospital in Two Point Hospital, you will need to move quite a few things around. Whether you are moving things in the hallways, or the rooms themselves, the placement of almost any item matters. It can make access to rooms and certain features much easier or harder for your employees or patients. Here is how you can rotate items in Two Point Hospital.

How to rotate objects in Two Point Hospital

There are two ways to rotate objects in Two Point Hospital. First, you can press either Z or X on PC or hold down the left mouse click and drag it to the left or right. If you just click the left mouse, you will place the item or room instead of changing how it is faced. If you are playing the game on a console, you will need to press L or R on Nintendo Switch, L1 or R1 on PlayStation, or LB or RB on Xbox.

When you are rotating items, make sure you are placing them in areas that do not block your employees or patients from accessing other things. For example, if you rotate a bench and accidentally cut off the route to the bathroom, you could have an influx of accidents for your janitors to clean up around the hospital. Additionally, keep in mind the layout of your rooms. Making the walk to the door of a room more difficult can slow down your operations and harm your bottom line.