How to save in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Saving and JRPGs come together like chocolate and peanut butter, and thankfully, you can do so manually in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. Here’s how to do it in this sidescrolling RPG title.

Manual saving in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Saving key moments in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will become essential as you progressively help build the village to its former glory. You’ll also want to save before big bosses and before they overwhelm you. Indeed, there’s an autosave feature you can use in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, but if you want to make sure your progress is saved manually, you can certainly do so.

Throughout the world, you’ll notice some signposts laying before entering into a terrifying level of monsters, thieves, and other unwieldy types of villains. Press the RB button (or R1 on PlayStation systems) to get into the saving menu. Press A (or the cross button) on Save to get into the right spot. The menu should then show you three different manual spots below your auto-save.

The info that is displayed in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Once you make a file with the A button, you’ll then be able to see your playtime, stamps earned, and current chapter with a handy picture of the save location. This will let you keep track of what point in the game you’re at and where you are.