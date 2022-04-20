Tower of Fantasy is a colossal MMO that you can get lost in for hours. It’s only made better by the fact that it’s on your smartphone, so you can take it wherever you go. However, you can’t play forever, and you may need to close the game to respond to a message or do some critical research on Twitter. This guide explains how to save in Tower of Fantasy, so you don’t need to worry about losing progress.

How does saving work?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Saving is instantaneous in Tower of Fantasy. At least, from our time with the game, that’s what it seems like. We’ve tested the title by closing it at various moments, such as in the middle of missions or while standing idle in a hub. The game will load you back into the same position you were in when you left, providing you aren’t in combat. But, of course, you’ll never return to combat if you’ve closed the game and been away for a few hours.

However, you can effectively pause the game by putting it on standby. If you don’t take the time to close it properly, Tower of Fantasy will continue to run in the background. This is handy if you need to switch between two applications quickly, but it can also drain your battery. So ensure that you close the game entirely if you don’t plan to come back to it in the next hour.