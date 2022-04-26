How to scout prospects and MLB players in Out of the Park Baseball 23

The MLB First-Year Player Draft is the yearly opportunity for MLB teams to pick the best players from the high school and college ranks, and add those players to their farm systems. Every year, teams must do an ample amount of scouting, in order to have the most accurate and up-to-date info on available draft prospects. But scouting is much more than that, as MLB teams must also scout pro ball players who belong teams, in order to prepare for potential trade opportunities. Out of the Park Baseball (OOTP) 23 owners will be able to scout, just like real MLB team, and here’s what will need to be done.

Let’s start off with direction for MLB Draft prospects. To scout a prospect for the MLB Draft in OOTP 23, go to the MLB section of the home screen in a game. Then, find the MLB Draft pool. This can usually be done by selecting the ‘MLB Draft’ tab, and then locating the pool and all the available players for the upcoming First-Year Player Draft.

Find a player that you want to scout, and either left-click on the name to pull up the full profile, or right-click it to go into the quick menu. If you go into the full profile, select ‘Actions’ on the right-hand side, and then select ‘Request Scouting Report.’ Select ‘Request Scouting Report if you right-click on the player.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The directions above also apply for MLB and MiLB players. Users can find a player to scout in a number of different places, including the trade menu. Then, follow the same directions and request a Scouting Report.

Ideally, you will want to make sure that the potential and overall ratings for the players in OOTP 23 are as accurate as possible. This can be done by seeing that the potential accuracy is ‘Very High.’ Yes, the potentials could change over time, but this is the best way to see how the prospect stands, prior to the MLB Draft.